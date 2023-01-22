All problems on earth to be solved if cow slaughter is stopped: Gujarat court

While dealing with a cattle smuggling case, a Gujarat court observed that Earth's all problems will be solved if cow slaughter is prevented. The Tapi court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle from Maharashtra and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakhs.

According to Bar and Bench, the court passed its order in the case in November. Principal District Judge Samir Vinodchandra Vyas said that cow is important for the universe and added that earth will be established if no drop of cow blood falls on earth.

Delivering the judgement, he said that the cow is not only an animal but it is mother. He said nothing is as grateful as a cow.

"The obligation of cow on the entire Universe defies description. The day when no drop of blood of cow drops on the earth all problems of the earth will be solved and the well being of the earth will b established..." he said in the judgement. The order was in Gujarati. The judge also lamented that talks surrounding cow protection have not been put into practice.

According to the B&B report, the judge was seized of the cattle smuggling case in which the cows and its progeny was being transported in an inhuman condition. Mohammad Ameen was arrested by the police on August 27, 2020 for illegally transporting over 16 cows and its progeny in a packed truck with no proper arrangements for the cattle to sit, eat or drink. He was booked under relevant provisions of the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Gujarat Control of Animal Transport Order, 1975 and the Gujarat Essential Commodities and Animal Control Act, 2015 among others.

The judge called upon people to not only consider the religious aspect of the cow but also its social, economic and scientific benefits. While referring to various Shlokas, the court stated that if someone keeps a cow unhappy, then all his wealth and property disappears.