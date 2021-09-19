All schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh will have Aarogya Vatika: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Lucknow: All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will now have an Aarogya Vatika to make students aware of the importance of medicinal plants.

According to deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma, "Every household in our country has been using plants with medicinal properties for centuries. Some even worship them. Though these age-old customs and usage of these plants had been forgotten by many. After Covid, people understood their importance again and have started using them in their daily life. Our aim is to make the students understand this too and begin Aarogya Vatika initiative in every school."

Aarogya Vatika is a special health corner where herbs and plants with high medicinal value and the ones that are immunity boosters will be planted in various city parks in different areas to make citizens aware of their health benefits available in our surroundings.

R.A. Ram, a scientist at the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), said that the public could grow plants at home through kitchen gardens and terrace gardens and waste could be converted into compost.

Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) scientist Rajesh Verma said the patients who have been suffering from fever should consume `Kalmegh` (green chiretta).

Similarly, those who are suffering from Ulcer or Sciatica can use Sarpagandha (Indian Snakeroot), which can be easily planted and grown at home. Consuming the plants with medicinal properties also benefits in controlling diabetes and obesity, he added.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh eases COVID curbs, 100 people allowed to gather in non-containment zones

Live TV