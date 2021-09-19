हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh eases COVID curbs, 100 people allowed to gather in non-containment zones

A distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangements for guests.

Uttar Pradesh eases COVID curbs, 100 people allowed to gather in non-containment zones
Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown norms from Sunday by allowing a maximum of 100 people to gather at a place outside COVID-19 containment zones.

In a letter addressed to police and administration officials in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following COVID-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places."

A distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangements for guests.

Toilets should be adequately cleaned and sanitised, the statement said.

On September 7, activities were allowed in all the districts of UP on all days of the week from 6 am to 11 pm.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronaviruslockdownUttar Pradesh COVID
Next
Story

NIOS Recruitment 2021: 115 Vacancies for Director, Assistant and other posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT9M27S

Neeraj Chopra appears in the Shandaar Shukravar episode of KBC