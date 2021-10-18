हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala

All six members of family spanning three generations killed in Kerala floods

Their funeral was conducted on Monday evening at the Kavali St Mary’s Church in their home district.

All six members of family spanning three generations killed in Kerala floods

Chennai: In a tragic incident that took place in Kerala’s Kottayam district, all six members of a family lost their lives in the flood and landslides that took place over the weekend.

Their funeral was conducted on Monday evening at the Kavali St Mary’s Church in their home district. Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt performed the final rituals in the presence of members of the public and a minister from the Kerala cabinet and other senior officials.

Mr Martin, the head of the family, his wife Sini, their daughters Sneha, Sona, Sandra and their grandmother Claramma perished in the landslides that wreaked havoc in their district on Saturday.

Their family lived near a church in Kavali, which was among the places in Koottickal, Kottayam that was badly affected by landslides.

Besides that of the Martin family, even their neighbors’ houses are said to have been washed away with the occupants.

Owing to the landslides, much of the town was inaccessible, owing to the roadblocks caused by the debris.

