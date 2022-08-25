NewsIndia
KERALA VIRAL PHOTO

All smiles photo from FUNERAL of Kerala Family goes VIRAL, read the 'HIDDEN STORY'

Kerala Viral Picture: The picture is of a family in Kerala. The body of a member of that family lies in the center of the picture. And the others are laughing around him. Speculations have started about where such a picture came from, why it came, why it went viral.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As far as is known, she died on reaching or touching the house of ninety.
  • Forty members of the family took pictures with his dead body in the middle.
  • Almost everyone has a smile on their face.

Every day something goes viral on social media. But there is a strange sadness associated with this picture going viral - that's what many are saying. What is this picture? The picture is of a family in Kerala. The body of a member of that family lies in the center of the picture. And the others are laughing around him. Speculations have started about where such a picture came from, why it came, why it went viral.

Recently the picture was printed in an all India press. From what is known, the eldest member of that family has died. As far as is known, she died on reaching or touching the house of ninety. Forty members of the family took pictures with his dead body in the middle. Almost everyone has a smile on their face. Why such behavior? Why is not one-half of the people, but almost the whole family laughing like this? This is the question. 

But what do family members say? After the picture went viral, a person called Babu Uman expressed his opinion to the media. Babu is a member of that family. He said, first of all, they did not want this picture to go viral. Secondly, the 'Grandma' who died lived her life very well. Her children and grandchildren loved her dearly. And the reason for taking this photo like this is to remember the good times they spent together. 

Another member of the family told the media, "It is not possible for everyone to understand the meaning of this picture. Most people see tears after death. But death is also a farewell. And at the time of saying goodbye, not only to be sad, but also to say goodbye with a smile. And that's what we did. At the end, I said goodbye to my grandmother with a smile."

But the end is not here. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty also said almost the same thing. In his words, "death is very sad. But at the same time it is also farewell. The family spent great moments together. Why should those who have rejoiced together shed only tears when saying goodbye to someone?" He is also of the opinion that this picture does not deserve any bad words or bad comments.

