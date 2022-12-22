'All target killings cases in Kashmir solved, infiltration near zero': DGP

Srinagar: DGP Dilbagh Singh said that almost all cases of target killing have been solved and just one or two cases are pending in which involved persons have been identified and very soon pending cases will be closed too. Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police, Dilbag Singh said infiltration of terrorists from across the LOC has been stopped to a large extent and almost all cases of target killings by terrorists have been solved in Kashmir. While talking to reporters in Pulwama South Kashmir DGP said security arrangements on the border to foil any attempt of infiltration are very effective and to a large extent infiltration has been checked and some attempts were made but infiltrators were killed.

The DGP also said many cases have been registered against drug peddlers and more than 2000 persons have been arrested in different drug-related cases. He said among them many were slapped with PSA and strict action is being taken to curb this menace.

DGP said earlier that people were killed with a bullet but now people are being killed with drugs here as whosoever uses it once searches for it again and again. “Attempts are being to drop drugs through drones, especially in the Jammu region, however, every effort is being made to curb this menace,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, while talking to reporters in the Tral area, DGP said that he would like to congratulate the people and youth for not opting for the path of terror and choosing peace and prosperity. He said that Tral is almost terror free now and has become an abode of peace. “Youth must continue this path as those who chose the wrong path never came back".