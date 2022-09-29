All women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (September 29, 2022) said that all women, married or unmarried, are entitled to a safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of the pregnancy.

"Marital status of a woman can't be ground to deprive her right to abort unwanted pregnancy. Single and unmarried women have the right to abort under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act & rules till 24 weeks of pregnancy," the top court said.

"Distinction between married and unmarried women is artificial and constitutionally unsustainable, and perpetuates a stereotype that only married women are sexually active," the SC said on the abortion law.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added soon)