ABORTION

All women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion: SC

"Distinction between married and unmarried perpetuates a stereotype that only married women are sexually active," the top court said on the abortion law.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (September 29, 2022) said that all women, married or unmarried, are entitled to a safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of the pregnancy. 

"Marital status of a woman can't be ground to deprive her right to abort unwanted pregnancy. Single and unmarried women have the right to abort under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act & rules till 24 weeks of pregnancy," the top court said.

"Distinction between married and unmarried women is artificial and constitutionally unsustainable, and perpetuates a stereotype that only married women are sexually active," the SC said on the abortion law.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added soon)

