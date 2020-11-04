All you need to know about new Aadhaar PVC card with enhanced security features

In a good news for millions of Indians, Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a more secured Aadhaar card called the PVC Card.

The PVC card is the same Aadhaar card that you possess, but it comes with better security features which make physical carrying of this card easier.

What is Aadhaar PVC Card?

The Aadhaar PVC Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features. You can order it online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID. You will need to pay a nominal charge of Rs 50 to get this card which will be delivered to your address by speed post.

Security features of Aadhaar PVC Card?

Aadhaar PVC Card contains the following security features.

- Secure QR Code

- Hologram

- Micro text

- Ghost image

- Issue Date & Print Date

- Guilloche Pattern

- Embossed Aadhaar Logo

What are the modes of payment for Aadhaar PVC Card?

Payment can be made using the following online modes:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

UPI

Live TV

How can you order Aadhaar PVC Card?

You can raise "Aadhaar Card" request can by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID. Request can also be raised using registered or non-registered mobile number. If you do so with your registered Mobile Number, the OTP/TOTP will be received on the particular registered Mobile number. For non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number, OTP will be received on Non-Registered/ Alternate Mobile number.