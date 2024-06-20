All You Need to Know About PM Modi’s Two-Day Kashmir Visit

PM Modi In J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming two-day visit to Kashmir promises to be a momentous event, featuring the inauguration of developmental projects, the launch of a major agricultural initiative, and a significant yoga session overlooking Dal Lake, all under stringent security arrangements.

PROGRAM

Today, around 6 PM, PM Modi will reach Srinagar and will go straight to SKICC, where the Prime Minister will participate in the "Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K" event in Srinagar. Modi will inspect stalls and interact with young achievers in the region. Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in JK UT.

PM will launch the JKCIP (Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors) Project. The project is worth 1800 crores and will be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts of J&K, benefiting 15 lakh people. He is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 84 major developmental projects valued at more than Rs. 1,500 crores. The main projects include road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education.

Modi is scheduled to distribute government job appointment letters to around 2000 people, but the time for this is yet to be fixed.

Around 6:30 AM on the 21st, PM will lead the 10th International Day of Yoga event in the back lawns at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake. Around 7-8 thousand people are expected to join PM in the yoga session. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

SECURITY

Foolproof multi-layer security arrangements are in place for the Prime Minister's two-day visit to Kashmir. A top security official said, “A huge deployment of security personnel is deployed in and across the district to ensure the visit passes peacefully."

Three-tier security arrangements have been made by Jammu Kashmir Police, CRPF, and SSB to guard the roads leading to Srinagar and the main venue SKICC with hi-tech surveillance gadgets and sophisticated weapons. All roads leading to the main venue SKICC have been sealed. SKICC is also guarded by the Prime Minister's security SPG, and naval commandos are kept on vigil in Dal Lake to monitor the water area. The venue will be under aerial surveillance around the clock until the PM leaves Srinagar.

Srinagar Police have already declared Srinagar city a ‘Temporary Red Zone’ area for the operation of drones and quadcopters. “Srinagar city has been declared as a ‘Temporary Red Zone’ for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per the provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021, with immediate effect,” Srinagar Police said on X on June 18.

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking charge for the third term.