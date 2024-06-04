Kerala Lok Sabha Elections: Actor and BJP candidate Suresh Gopi has achieved a significant victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. With this, for the first time in history, the BJP has opened its account in Kerala.

Who is Suresh Gopi?

Suresh Gopi is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Born in Alappuzha, 65-year-old Gopi has three younger brothers - Subhash Gopi, Sunil Gopi, and Sanil Gopi. After completing his primary education in Kollam, Suresh Gopi obtained a B.Sc in Zoology and an M.A degree in English Literature.

Suresh Gopi's Performance In LS Polls

In this election, Suresh Gopi defeated his closest rival, the BAKPA's V.S. Sunil Kumar, by 75,079 votes. According to the ECI website, Suresh Gopi received 4,09,239 votes, while Sunil Kumar received 3,31,538 votes. The Congress's Muralidharan came in third place in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, receiving 3,22,995 votes.

Thrissur Seat

Suresh Gopi's victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat is very important for the BJP. Thrissur is one of the seats on which the BJP focused its attention in this election. Prior to this Lok Sabha election, Suresh Gopi had lost from Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and then in the 2021 state assembly elections.

Suresh Gopi's Acting Career

Suresh Gopi began his acting career in 1965 as a child. Suresh Gopi has acted in many popular films including Manichitrathazhu, A Northern Story of Valor, and Oru CBI Diary Kurippu. According to his electoral affidavit, his profession is listed as a cinema artist. His total declared assets are 18.6 crore rupees, which includes 8.9 crore rupees of movable assets and 9.7 crore rupees of immovable assets. His total declared income is 4.6 crore rupees, of which 4.4 crore rupees is his own income. Suresh Gopi has a total liability of 1.3 crore rupees.