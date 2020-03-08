Allahabad HC reserves order over 'name and shame' posters put up in Lucknow

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court has reserved its order till Monday (March 9) afternoon in the case against Uttar Pradesh government's decision to put up posters of those who were allegedly involved in violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the city.

The hearing was presided by a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha, the court will pronounce its order at 2 pm on Monday.

Taking suo motu cognizance in the matter, the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Govind Mathur had asked the Lucknow Police Commissioner and Lucknow District Magistrate to appear before the court at 3 pm on Sunday (March 8).

The court has said the Uttar Pradesh government that the hoardings do not mention that under which law these posters have been put up across the city and this is a violation of Right to Privacy.

On March 6, Lucknow police had placed hoardings of 53 people accused of vandalism and arson during the anti-CAA protests in the city on December 19, 2019. Notably, the hoardings also had the addresses and photos of the accused and were put up at prominent places in the city.

A total of 100 hoardings are put up at all major crossings across the city.

The accused rioters have already been issued recovery notices for damaging public property worth Rs 1.55 crore. In case of failure to pay the recovery amount, the properties of the accused would be confiscated.