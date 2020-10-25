Allahabad University entrance exam 2020 results to be declared from Oct 25

The Allahabad University is expected to declare the results of the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance examination from October 25 onwards. The result is most likely to be declared in an online mode. Authorities had conducted the entrance exam of UG and PG courses last month.

The Allahabad University results for all the programmes will be released till October 28 as the Education Ministry has directed to commence the new session starting November 1. The online admission process will simultaneously commence for the academic session 2020-21.

Candidates can visit the Allahabad University's official website, allduniv.in to check the AU UGAT and PGAT result 2020.

The Allahabad University cut off 2020 for various UGAT and PGAT programmes is likely to be released on October 30. Only those candidates who are able to clear the Allahabad University 2020 cut off marks, are eligible for the round of counselling.

The varsity will release the Allahabad University counselling schedule along with cut-off marks. The University of Allahabad will be conducting counselling for UGAT and PGAT programmes in online mode.

The Allahabad University UGAT examination was conducted from September 26 to 29, while for PGAT programmes the entrance exam was held from September 29 to October 5.

The Allahabad University had conducted the entrance examination of BSc and BCom on September 26 while that for admission to BA, BFA (bachelor in Fine Arts), BPA (bachelor in Physical Education) were held on September 27.

