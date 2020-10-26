Allahabad University entrance exam results 2020 announced: Check toppers of BA, B.Sc, B.Com

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad University has declared the results of the undergraduate entrance examination. The result was declared in an online mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on — allduniv.ac.in.
Professor Prashant Aggarwal, Director of the Admissions Cell said Somnath Gupta, a Santakbirnagar resident, has topped the B.A. Shivam Mishra of Mirzapur and Raviraj Pankaj of Kushinagar bagged the second and third positions respectively. At the same time, Sarvesh Kumar stood on the first rank in B.Com.
B.A result:
First rank: Somnath Gupta
2nd rank: Shivam Mishra
3rd rank: Raviraj Pankaj
4th rank: Anshul Verma
5th rank: Chandan Kumar Mehta
B.Com result:
1st rank: Sarvesh Kumar
2nd rank: Praful Malhotra
3rd rank: Mudit Bakshi
4th rank: Archana Singh
5th rank: Vinayak Dwivedi
BFA result:
1st rank: DIVYANSH KUMAR NANDA
2nd rank: RAJKUMAR KUSHWAHA
3rd rank: KM ANURADHA
4th rank: SIMRAN YADAV
5th rank: ARVIND SINGH
BPA result:
1st rank: PRAGYA KUMARI
2nd rank: ARJUN TIWARI
3rd rank: AANYA CHAUDHARY
4th rank: KRISHNA KANT TRIPATHI
5th rank: BHASKAR DWIVEDI
B.Sc Bio
1st rank: SAUMYA TRIPATHI
2nd rank: ABHAY KUMAR MAURYA
3rd rank: ARPIT SINGH
4th rank: VINAYAK SHUKLA
5th rank: SHIVANGI RAGHUVANSHI
B.Sc. Math
1st rank: AVINASH MADHESHIYA
2nd rank: YASH TIWAR
3rd rank: RAVI KUMAR
4th rank: DIVYANSH TRIPATHI
5th rank: DIPANSU MISHRA
B.Sc. Home Science
1st rank: ANKITA GUPTA
2nd rank: PRIYANKA YADAV
3rd rank: DEEPTI YADAV
4th rank: SHACHEE TRIPATHI
5th rank: VAISHNAVI SINGH
Allahabad University entrance exam 2020: Steps to check result
Step 1: Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in
Step 2: Enter the application ID and password or DOB.
Step 3: Click on the 'Submit' button.
Step 4: The Allahabad University entrance result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.
Authorities conducted the entrance exam of UG and PG courses last month.
While Allahabad University 2020 result for BA, BSc, BCom has been released; the result of other programmes including BA LLB and PGAT will be released until October 28.
Director of the admission cell Prof Prashant Aggarwal said that the process of online admission will start from October 27 while the result declaration will take place from October 25-28.
The Allahabad University cut-off 2020 for various UGAT and PGAT programmes is likely to be released on October 30. Only those candidates who clear the Allahabad University 2020 cut off marks are eligible for the round of counselling.
The Allahabad University UGAT examination was conducted from September 26 to 29, while for PGAT programmes the entrance exam was held from September 29 to October 5.