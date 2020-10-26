Allahabad University entrance exam results 2020 announced: Check toppers of BA, B.Sc, B.Com

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad University has declared the results of the undergraduate entrance examination. The result was declared in an online mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on — allduniv.ac.in.

Professor Prashant Aggarwal, Director of the Admissions Cell said Somnath Gupta, a Santakbirnagar resident, has topped the B.A. Shivam Mishra of Mirzapur and Raviraj Pankaj of Kushinagar bagged the second and third positions respectively. At the same time, Sarvesh Kumar stood on the first rank in B.Com.

B.A result:

First rank: Somnath Gupta

2nd rank: Shivam Mishra

3rd rank: Raviraj Pankaj

4th rank: Anshul Verma

5th rank: Chandan Kumar Mehta

B.Com result:

1st rank: Sarvesh Kumar

2nd rank: Praful Malhotra

3rd rank: Mudit Bakshi

4th rank: Archana Singh

5th rank: Vinayak Dwivedi

BFA result:

1st rank: DIVYANSH KUMAR NANDA

2nd rank: RAJKUMAR KUSHWAHA

3rd rank: KM ANURADHA

4th rank: SIMRAN YADAV

5th rank: ARVIND SINGH

BPA result:

1st rank: PRAGYA KUMARI

2nd rank: ARJUN TIWARI

3rd rank: AANYA CHAUDHARY

4th rank: KRISHNA KANT TRIPATHI

5th rank: BHASKAR DWIVEDI

B.Sc Bio

1st rank: SAUMYA TRIPATHI

2nd rank: ABHAY KUMAR MAURYA

3rd rank: ARPIT SINGH

4th rank: VINAYAK SHUKLA

5th rank: SHIVANGI RAGHUVANSHI

B.Sc. Math

1st rank: AVINASH MADHESHIYA

2nd rank: YASH TIWAR

3rd rank: RAVI KUMAR

4th rank: DIVYANSH TRIPATHI

5th rank: DIPANSU MISHRA

B.Sc. Home Science

1st rank: ANKITA GUPTA

2nd rank: PRIYANKA YADAV

3rd rank: DEEPTI YADAV

4th rank: SHACHEE TRIPATHI

5th rank: VAISHNAVI SINGH

Allahabad University entrance exam 2020: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Enter the application ID and password or DOB.

Step 3: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 4: The Allahabad University entrance result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Authorities conducted the entrance exam of UG and PG courses last month.

While Allahabad University 2020 result for BA, BSc, BCom has been released; the result of other programmes including BA LLB and PGAT will be released until October 28.

Director of the admission cell Prof Prashant Aggarwal said that the process of online admission will start from October 27 while the result declaration will take place from October 25-28.

The Allahabad University cut-off 2020 for various UGAT and PGAT programmes is likely to be released on October 30. Only those candidates who clear the Allahabad University 2020 cut off marks are eligible for the round of counselling.

The Allahabad University UGAT examination was conducted from September 26 to 29, while for PGAT programmes the entrance exam was held from September 29 to October 5.

