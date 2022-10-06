Allahabad University PG Admission 2022 registration begins TODAY at allduniv.ac.in- Here’s how to register

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: AU PG Admission 2022 registration begins today, October 6, 2022. The University of Allahabad will use a counseling process to admit students to different postgraduate programs. The first cut-off list for the PGAT Counseling has been announced by AU, while the second cut-off list has been released for the courses in economics, Sanskrit, education, MEd, philosophy, English, and political science.

Candidates can register themselves on the official website at allduniv.ac.in if they want to be considered for admission to the postgraduate programs offered by Allahabad University. Registration for the AU PG Counseling 2022 is open till October 8, 2022, at 2 p.m.

AU PG Admission 2022: How to register

Go to the official website-- allduniv.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the PGAT admission link

Now, click on the registration link

A new login window will appear, fill in the asked credentials and login

Apply for the AU PG Admission 2022

Fill in the registration form with asked details and documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a print out for future refrences

AU PG Admission 2022: List of documents required

Mark Sheet and Certificate of Class 10th, 12th

Graduation mark sheet

Migration certificate and transfer certificate for other universities and Ewing Christian college candidate

Recent caste certificate (as applicable)

Economically weaker section certificate (as applicable)

Aadhar card

Download undertaking for gap year (as applicable)

Download anti ragging form from the admission website, fill and sign it and upload on the website

Scan and upload photos of these documents while registering for counselling. Candidates will be eligible for the next step of the admission process if these documents have been successfully confirmed.