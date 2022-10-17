NewsIndia
ALLAHABAD UNIVERSITY ADMISSION 2022

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022 application correction begins TODAY at allduniv.ac.in- Here’s how to edit application form

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: Candidates can avail the facility and edit their personal details on the Allahabad University UG Admission form 2022 as required, scroll down for more details.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: Allahabad University UG Admission 2022 is ongoing. The University will begin the application correction for the candidates who registered for the UG Admissions from today, October 17, 2022. The Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG qualifying applicants' application correction window will be held on the official website, allduniv.ac.in. The application correction window will be open through October 18 in accordance with the Allahabad University UG Admission timetable 2022. The Allahabad University Undergraduate Admission form 2022 offers the option for candidates to alter their personal information as needed. It should be emphasised that only applicants who have paid the registration fee will have access to the application correction window.

Allahabad University UG Application Form 2022: Here’s how to edit

  • Go to the official website-- allduniv.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the CUET UG Admission 2022 link
  • A new login/registration page would open
  • Login using the asked credentials
  • Submit details and access your Allahabad University UG Admission portal
  • Now make the allowed changes in the application form
  • Submit the details and save the form
  • Take a printout for future references

The deadline for candidates who have not yet paid their registration fee is October 18. Candidates who do not pay their fee will not be considered for counselling or admission, according to the university's notification. On October 18, 2022, the payment window for the registered applicants will also come to an end.

