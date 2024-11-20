Allegations Of Corruption Hit Bihar Health Department Tender; Matter Lands In Court

A controversy has emerged involving a tender issued by the State Health Society under Bihar’s Health Department. Science House Medical Private Limited has alleged that their bid was deliberately disqualified. The firm has written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, demanding an investigation into the tender process and appropriate action. The matter has now reached the court, with a petition filed.

The tender was issued for diagnostic health services under the hub-and-spoke model, with participation from seven firms. On October 21, all firms were declared technically qualified, and their financial bids were opened. Science House Medical claims its bid offered the highest discount of 77.06%. However, on October 30, the tender was awarded to another firm, reported Zee News Hindi.

According to Science House Medical, officials cited discrepancies in their bid, alleging different rates were listed for different locations—a claim raised by two competing firms. The company asserts that these allegations are baseless and that no clarification was sought from them before rejecting their bid.

The firm also claims that a work order was issued to a company offering a lower discount of 73%, causing the Bihar government to incur significant financial losses annually. They have called for a fair investigation into the tender process and a review of the decision.

This is not the first time the State Health Society has faced controversy over tenders. In a previous case involving ambulance tenders, the High Court criticized officials for violating rules and annulled the work order. For now, State Health Society officials have declined to comment on the current issue.