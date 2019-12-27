हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alliance Air

Alliance Air starts daily direct flight operations on Kalaburagi-Bengaluru-Mysuru route under RCS-UDAN Scheme

The Kalaburagi airport was built by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in collaboration with the state government. This airport is operationalised under the RCS-UDAN of Centre to fulfill the long-awaited demand of the people. The development of this airport has paved a way for direct connectivity to the state headquarters and other commercial centres.

Alliance Air on Friday started daily direct flight operations from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru and onward to Mysuru under the RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. The airline is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India.

Live TV

Until now, the people had the option to travel by train which takes more than 15 hours or travel 13 hours by road to reach Mysuru from Gulbarga. Now, natives can travel at ease by taking a 3-hour flight. The commencement of flight operations on this route will also ensure easy connectivity for the pilgrims.

Alliance Air will deploy its 70 seaters opulent aircraft to ensure maximum comfort to the passengers. The flight schedule is as below:

The airline currently connects 59 destinations, with the addition of Kalaburagi there will be 60 stations in Alliance air’s ambit. With the commencement of the Kalaburagi-Bangalore-Mysuru route, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalized a total of 238 routes under RCS-UDAN.

