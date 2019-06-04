Allies will do better with BJP symbol in Maharashtra Assembly polls: Girish Mahajan

Mumbai: BJP leader Girish Mahajan said Tuesday that the smaller allies of the party will fare better in the Maharashtra assembly elections if they fought on the party's lotus symbol.

Discussions on seat-sharing for the elections was at a primary stage, Mahajan, state water resources minister, told reporters here.

The BJP's allies in the state, besides the Shiv Sena, include the Republican Party of India (Athavale group) Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP), Rayat Kranti Sena (RKS) and Shiv Sangram.

"The BJP is of the view that if allied parties contest on lotus symbol, they stand a better chance of winning," Mahajan said.

However, Mahadev Jankar, RSP chief, had said recently that his party would prefer to contest on its own symbol.

While RKS leader Sadabhau Khot, minister of state for agriculture, had indicated that his party's candidates would like to contest on the BJP's symbol.

Revenue minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil had said a few days ago that of the 288 assembly seats, the BJP and the Sena would contest 135 each, leaving 18 seats for others.

Asked about senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's resignation as a member or the assembly, Mahajan said, "He will join the BJP for sure, but it (the time) will be decided by senior party leaders."

Vikhe Patil's son Sujay won the Lok Sabha election from Ahmednagar on BJP ticket.