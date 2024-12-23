Allu Arjun Stayed In Theatre Despite Pushpa 2 Stampede Fatality, Claim Hyderabad Police

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has found himself at the center of controversy after reportedly refusing to leave a movie theatre during the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4, even as a stampede claimed the life of a woman, according to police officials. Speaking at a year-end press conference on Sunday, City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand unveiled a video compiled by the police, showcasing the chaos that unfolded during the tragic incident. The video, pieced together from news footage and mobile phone recordings, revealed that Arjun remained in the theatre until midnight despite being informed of the situation.

While Anand refrained from directly commenting on the video, he said, “The media can draw its own conclusions.”A police official detailed the sequence of events leading up to the stampede. According to him, police officers informed Allu Arjun’s manager about the woman’s death and urged the team to have the actor leave the theatre to prevent further crowding. However, the officials were reportedly denied direct access to Arjun.

“We requested the actor’s team to convey the gravity of the situation, but there was no immediate response,” the official said.

When the police eventually managed to reach Arjun directly, they informed him about the tragedy and offered to arrange a secure exit. However, the actor allegedly insisted on finishing the screening before leaving, the official added.

The situation escalated further as bouncers hired by Arjun reportedly clashed with both fans and police during the stampede. Commissioner Anand warned that stringent legal action would be taken if allegations of misconduct by the bouncers proved true.

“VIPs will be held accountable for the behavior of the bouncers they employ,” Anand stated firmly.

Asked about the interim bail granted to Allu Arjun, Commissioner Anand declined to comment, saying only that the matter was under investigation. Speculations also arose about threats made to the family of the deceased, but Anand refrained from addressing those claims.

Meanwhile, state Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticized Arjun for his delayed response to the incident and demanded an apology. “This government has always supported the film industry by approving benefit shows and ticket price hikes. The actor should show respect to the government and the Chief Minister,” Reddy said.

On the other hand, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar came to Arjun’s defense, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of making defamatory remarks about the actor in the Assembly. “Such comments hurt the Telugu film industry and amount to character assassination,” Kumar alleged in a statement.

Kumar later visited the family of Revathi, the woman who lost her life in the stampede, and expressed his condolences. He assured support to Revathi’s husband and prayed for the speedy recovery of their injured son, SritejState DGP Jitender, speaking from Karimnagar district, reminded film personalities of their responsibility to prioritize public safety. “The safety and security of citizens should always come first. Everyone, including celebrities, must conduct themselves accordingly,” he said.