Almond And Cherry - The 2 Big Tourist Attractions In Kashmir This Season

Kashmir: As spring knocked the Kashmir and Almond and cherry blossom are in full bloom thousands of tourists are arriving every day in Kashmir to feel nature's best creations. The Pink and White flowers on the Almond trees are no less than a paradise. The famous Almond Garden, ''Badamwari' and Mughal gardens of Srinagar have thousands of these Almond trees, which are in full bloom and are welcoming tourists across the globe.

The Gardens of the Valley are finally turning into colourful palettes with Almond and Cherry Blossoms and thousands of tourists are thronging the Kashmir Valley only to witness these beautiful visuals. These are the first flowers to bloom in a season and the Badamwari garden located at the foothills of Kohi-Maraan mountain on 300 Kanals of land has more than 1000 almond trees.

Mahesh Tourist from Mangalore said, we have come to Kashmir for the first time, the people here are very good, they are very nice. I have seen such a garden for the first time in my life, I have eaten a lot of almonds, but have first time seen almond flowers it’s so beautiful everyone should visit once Kashmir”

Kavita another tourist said, “Here everything is beautiful, people are good, and there is nothing like that anywhere. It’s a very beautiful place.”

Swati, Tourist. I came to know about Almond Blossoms from our local guide, they recommended this place, we didn't know that there is Japanese cherry blossom in India, and we would get to see it. It's such a beautiful spot, I think everyone would be amazed. Kashmir has been a beautiful surprise for me, We really didn't plan but since spring is a lovely time to visit and everyone here is so genuine and hospitable. We are extremely happy with our visit to the Valley”

It’s not only local tourists but people across the globe who are landing in Kashmir to witness this beautiful visual of the valley. The tourists already in the valley are enjoying the view of the bloom.

Susanna Louis, Tourist from Indonesia said, “I have been travelling across India for around 4 months, and when I came to Kashmir I just couldn't leave. It's been two months since I came here, I fell in love with Kashmir. And it's not only Kashmir but the people here are lovely. Kashmir people have a golden heart and great culture. In Indonesia, we don't know about Kashmir that much.”

A huge number of locals, as well as tourists, are arriving at the Almond Garden. The Social media sites are already filled with pictures of the Badamwari. And now the government is hoping that all the previous records of tourist arrivals would be broken this spring.

The Tourism department of Kashmir is planning to celebrate the full spring season across the various gardens of Srinagar City. The festival will start from Badamwari as almond flowers are the first to bloom.

Faz Lul Haseeb, Director of Tourism said, “We will have a full-fledged Badamwari festival by Mid-March. We are waiting for the full bloom. We are also planning festivals in offbeat destinations like Yusmarg and Pampore. We are expecting a good season, we had a great season last year and even this year we will have a great season. A lot of promotion is done and it's a great place to visit and I am sure people will come in much more number this year.”

The tourist stakeholders are also expecting huge arrivals this spring season as the Government is also planning to open Kashmir's Famous Tulip garden early this year.