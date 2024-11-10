'Almost Got Looted': Woman Shares Grievous Experience After Boarding 'Fake' Ola Cab At Bengaluru Airport

A woman opened up about her unpleasant experience with a "fake" Ola cab driver after she boarded the vehicle from the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka’s capital city, Bengaluru. The woman named Nikita Malik took to social media platform X and shared details of the incident as she threw light upon the risks posed by unauthorized drivers impersonating services like Ola.

Malik stated that she booked an Ola cab from the designated pickup area of the airport at around 10:30 PM on November 8. Shortly after booking the ride, a driver, who was not assigned to her via the app, approached and claimed that he could take her to her destination.

“Almost got trafficked/raped/looted/assaulted by a random cab driver who was let in by Bengaluru Airport in the Ola pickup station and impersonated to be one at terminal 1 of the airport at 10:30pm had I not called 112, I’d not be here typing this,” the woman said in the post on X.

almost got trafficked/raped/looted/assaulted by a random cab driver who was let in by @BLRAirport in the Ola pickup station & impersonated to be one at terminal 1 of BLR airport at 10:30pm

had I not called 112, I’d not be here typing this pic.twitter.com/QpFdlRJFjF — Dr. N (@doctorniikii) November 9, 2024

Malik also shared the photographs of her handwritten complaint that she allegedly filed against the driver. The complaint carried the details of the incident. After hesitating initially, the woman entered inside the car. Soon she realized that something was amiss when the driver did not ask for the mandatory OTP.

Citing a malfunction in his official app, the cab driver asked her to input her destination directly into his personal Maps app, the woman said in her complaint. As they proceeded towards her destination, the driver began demanding an extra fare, which she refused to pay. He then suggested transferring her to another vehicle for the agreed-upon fare.

After sensing danger, Malik insisted on returning to the airport. The driver ignored her request and stopped at a petrol station, demanding Rs 500 for fuel. Keeping calm amid the chaos, she discreetly dialed the emergency helpline 112 and kept a family member updated about her location.

In her complaint, the woman also stated that the police assisted her soon after. The incident has highlighted rising concerns about the safety of women using ride-hailing services, particularly at night.