Alt News' Mohammed Zubair: Delhi Police adds charges of criminal conspiracy

Delhi Police have sought his custody and added three new Sections - 201 (for the destruction of evidence - formatted phone and deleted tweets), 120-(B) (for criminal conspiracy) of IPC and 35 of FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) in the matter. 

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
New Delhi: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was produced before the Patiala Court in Delhi today in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, through a social media post. Delhi Police sought his judicial custody after his 4-day remand ended on Saturday. The police have also alleged conspiracy and destruction of evidence in the case by the accused and the relevant sections of the same were added in the FIR. The police added three new Sections - 201 (for the destruction of evidence - formatted phone and deleted tweets), 120-(B) (for criminal conspiracy) of IPC and 35 of FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) in the matter. A bail application has been filed by the counsel for Mohammed Zubair. Meanwhile, Atul Shrivastava has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor for Delhi Police in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet by Zubair.

Notably, Section 35 of the FCRA states the punishment for contravention of any provision of the Act, whoever accepts any foreign contribution or any currency or security from a foreign source, in contravention of any provision of this Act or any rule or order made thereunder, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both.

The accused was produced before the Patiala House court in Delhi today after the end of his 4-day police remand. The FIR against Zubair was lodged on June 20 based on the complaint filed by the Duty Officer of the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell which tackles cyber crimes. Zubair was arrested and sent to one day of police custody after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him based on a Twitter posting, which another Twitter handle alleged "hurt Hindu sentiments." Delhi Police said that Zubair was evasive during questioning and did not cooperate in the investigation. "He was evasive on the questions and neither provided the necessary technical equipment for the purpose of the investigation nor cooperated in the investigation," said Delhi Police senior officials.

Meanwhile, Zubair moved Delhi HC challenging the police remand granted by Patiala House Court to the Delhi Police Special Cell. On Friday, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to Delhi Police on the plea moved by Zubair challenging the police custody remand granted by a trial court. He was remanded to four days of police custody on 28 June in a case related to an objectionable tweet. The vacation bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to Delhi Police on the plea and directed it to file a reply in two weeks and a rejoinder to it in one week. The matter has been listed for July 27 for further hearing. The hearing at the lower court would not be prejudiced by the arguments of the counsel who appeared in this petition and during the pendency of it, the bench observed.  

