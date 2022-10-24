NCP President Sharad Pawar interacted with farmers affected by heavy rains in Saswad today. At this time, the farmers presented their problems to Pawar. Sharad Pawar criticized the central and state governments while speaking at the gathering. He said, "Farmers have suffered a lot due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. This government should make a policy but they are not doing it. I request that I go to Delhi. Someone said not to go out, am I old now?" NCP President Sharad Pawar made a strong argument by asking this question.

Pawar criticized the fact that the center should compensate the state. He said, "Those who hold the power of the country and the state should do something for the people in the rural areas, but the government is not doing anything like that. Heavy rains have caused damage, but remember that the ground water level will rise for two years, so plan today." Heavy rains have caused a lot of damage in Maharashtra. Pawar alleged that the necessary policy was not adopted to get the farmers out of this. Information will be given to the central and state governments about the damage in the state. At the same time, he urges, "I came on the occasion of an election, you never sent me away with empty hands. We got your support in every election."

Eknath Shinde and the BJP government 's promises are empty, so be careful, Sharad Pawar advised in a program today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an important decision regarding farmer loan waivers a few days ago. Sharad Pawar criticized it. Pawar, while speaking at a program for farmers in Purandar said, " the loan from Land Development Bank has been waived. But tell me, in the last 10 years, has even a single person taken a loan from the Land Development Bank? Does a land development bank exist?"