Amar Jawan Jyoti is called 'Amar' for a reason, can't be snuffed: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday (January 24) addressed the Amar Jawan Jyoti controversy and said the Centre shouldn’t have snuffed out the eternal flame just because there’s another flame at the War Memorial adding that Amar (eternal) means so for a reason.

Speaking to ANI on the row, Tharoor said, “You can't snuff out Amar Jawan Jyoti just because you've got another flame at National War Memorial. The flame is meant to be Amar, it's meant to be immortal and eternal.”

— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

“You don't destroy what is eternal, merely because of the whims of the present government,” Tharoor added.

Recently, the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate was merged with an eternal flame at National War Memorial near the venue.

The Kerala MP also spoke on the recently inaugurated hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the controversy surrounding West Bengal’s tableau rejection by the Centre.

Tharoor said that the government is using Neta Ji’s name for political motives and has completely abandoned his values and principles.

There are 164 institutions in India named after Netaji, all of this before 2014. He should not be reduced to just a symbol or a hologram. Netaji stood for certain admirable values and principles. His valour & heroism are abandoned by the present government.” ANI quoted Tharoor as saying

The leader’s statement came after the Centre and West Bengal government locked horns over the rejection of the state’s tableau featuring Neta Ji, his Indian National Army, and other freedom fighters from Bengal in the Republic Day parade.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra announced that an iconic statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate.

