Amar Singh passes away at 64: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and others pay homage

Veteran Indian politician and Former Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary Amar Singh died on Saturday evening (August 1) after a prolonged illness. Singh was 64 and he breathed his last in Singapore after being hospitalised there for a long time as he was undergoing a kidney transplant and was facing some other health-related issues for a few years now.

Soon after his demise news broke out tributes and condolences messages started pouring. Several top political leaders and his Bollywood friends extended their condolences and expressed grief on Singh's death.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, ''Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti.''

President Ram Nath Kovind's office tweeted: "Sad to hear of the demise of senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh. A man of many parts, Singh was an able parliamentarian. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu also expressed grief on Amar Singh's demise and wrote a post in hindi saying, "Deeply saddened to learn that Shri Amar Singh, a dear colleague and member of Rajya Sabha is no more. I have been enquiring about his well-being and we were in constant touch during his treatment in Singapore. I was hoping that he would recover and return home soon."

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted a condolence message with his picture with Amar Singh saying, "emotional condolences and tribute to Shri Amar Singh ji for being deprived of affection".

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared a close association with Amar Singh, posted a monochrome picture of himself on Twitter and Instagram. Big B didn’t write anything in the caption while posting the photo. The 'Brahmastra' actor's head was down which implicated that he was saddened by Amar Singh’s demise.

The mortal remains of the Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh will be brought to Delhi from Singapore on Sunday (August 2).