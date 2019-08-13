close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Amarinder Singh, Manjinder Sirsa silence Pak minister for provocative tweet on Indian Army

Pakistani ministers often tend to forget the vast differences between the character, valour and discipline of Indian soldiers vis a vis their forces.

Amarinder Singh, Manjinder Sirsa silence Pak minister for provocative tweet on Indian Army
File photo used only for representational purpose.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and  AAP MLA Manjinder S Sirsa on Tuesday took on Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary after he fired a provocative tweet on the Indian Army.

In his tweet, the Pakistani minister for science and technology said that Punjabis in the Indian Army should 'deny duty in Kashmir.' In response, Amarinder Singh fired back a tweet and reminded Chaudhary about how different the Indian Army is from the one across the border. "Stop trying to interfere in India's internal matter. And let me tell you that the Indian Army is a disciplined and nationalist force, unlike your Army @fawadchaudhry," he wrote. "Your provocative statement will not work, nor will the Soldiers in our Army follow your divisive diktats."

 

 

Sirsa too took to Twitter to and forewarned Chaudhary.  "Ch Fawad Hussain... just because u write a tweet in Punjabi doesn’t make you a well-wisher! You have hurt Punjabis with your words because we all are known to be true patriots and unwavering sentinels of India," he wrote.

 

 

A desperate Pakistan and its panicky politicians have been trying to conjure unrest wherever possible since India revoked Article 370 for peace and progress of Jammu and Kashmir. Chaudhary's tweet on Tuesday was, quite clearly, yet another attempt to create discord.

While Chaudhary may have unsuccessfully hoped to sow the seeds of divide in a highly disciplined and ferociously patriotic Indian Army, it has been proven with facts time and again that it is the Pakistani Army that has a questionable repute. Infamous for trying to control democratically-elected political leaders, the Pakistani Army also provides support and shelters terrorists to wage proxy wars against India.

Tags:
Indian ArmyCaptain Amarinder SinghManjinder Sirsa
Next
Story

Rape-accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accomplices charged under Arms Act

Must Watch

PT10M47S

Watch: Jammu and Kashmir prepares for grand 'Independence Day' celebration on 15 Aug