Amarnath cloudburst: As flash floods triggered in parts of Kashmir amid the holy Amarnath Yatra due to what is being called a reported cloud burst, leaving several stranded and fearing for life, the health department has cancelled leaves of all health-related staff to cater to arising emergency, reported ANI. The Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, in an order dated July 8, cancelled all leaves of the staff (Regular/Contractual) and directed them to report to duties immediately. All the officers are also directed to keep their mobiles switched on at all times. Apart from this, the department has also called for extra medical and paramedical staff along with emergency kits to Pahalgam.

As of now, all the injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals: Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities en route to the holy cave by the health care workers deputed at these stations.

At least 13 people died when the cloudburst near the holy cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas triggered flash floods on Friday evening. Twenty-five tents and three community kitchens were damaged.

Amarnath tragedy is not due to cloud burst: IMD

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said 13 pilgrims were killed in the cloudburst that hit the area at around 5.30 pm. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that it was not a cloudburst, IANS reported.

Every year, IMD releases a special weather advisory for Amarnath Yatra. The general, daily forecast for the district on Friday was yellow alert (means, keep watch). Even the evening forecast, up on the Amarnath Yatra forecast website at 4.07 pm, said, "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain" for all along the route from both Pahalgam side and Baltal side. There was no accompanying warning.

As per the data from the automatic weather station (AWS) at the holy cave, there was no rainfall from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

