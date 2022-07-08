NewsIndia
AMARNATH YATRA

Amarnath Cloudburst: Shrine Board releases helpline numbers as toll rises to 14 - Check Details here

Authorities have launched a rescue operation near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir and the Shrine Board has released the helpline numbers. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 09:58 PM IST

New Delhi: At least 13 yatris were killed, five others injured and many missing after a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday (July 8, 2022) evening caused flash floods. The cloudburst occurred at around 5.30 p.m. near the shrine. At least three community kitchens and 25 Yatri tents were washed away in flash floods caused by the cloudburst, the officials informed. 

Meanwhile, the CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, has shared the helpline number so that the family members of the pilgrims will be able to contact the authorities and get related information.

5-Helpline numbers : 

NDRF :

011-23438252

011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline :

0194-2496240

Shrine Board Helpline :

0194-2313149

The CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board also informed that: 

  • Rescue operation with NDRF, SDRF, JKP and other teams in action.
  • Focus is on shifting the injured to the base camp hospitals.
  • ALH Choppers pressed into action for rescue. ALH Chopper stationed at Panchtarini for evacuation.
  • Search operation on to ascertain casualties.

Additionally, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that rescue operations by various agencies is underway, the situation is under control and the injured are being airlifted for treatment.

Officials said that following the cloudburst, water surged above/the sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches.

The yatra was flagged off on June 30 after remaining suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic, and so far, over one lakh devotees have completed the pilgrimage.

(With agency inputs)

