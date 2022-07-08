New Delhi: At least 13 yatris were killed, five others injured and many missing after a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday (July 8, 2022) evening caused flash floods. The cloudburst occurred at around 5.30 p.m. near the shrine. At least three community kitchens and 25 Yatri tents were washed away in flash floods caused by the cloudburst, the officials informed.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, has shared the helpline number so that the family members of the pilgrims will be able to contact the authorities and get related information.

5-Helpline numbers : NDRF : 011-23438252 011-23438253 Kashmir Divisional Helpline : 0194-2496240 Shrine Board Helpline : 0194-2313149

The CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board also informed that:

Rescue operation with NDRF, SDRF, JKP and other teams in action.

Focus is on shifting the injured to the base camp hospitals.

ALH Choppers pressed into action for rescue. ALH Chopper stationed at Panchtarini for evacuation.

Search operation on to ascertain casualties.

Additionally, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that rescue operations by various agencies is underway, the situation is under control and the injured are being airlifted for treatment.

Officials said that following the cloudburst, water surged above/the sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches.

The yatra was flagged off on June 30 after remaining suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic, and so far, over one lakh devotees have completed the pilgrimage.

(With agency inputs)