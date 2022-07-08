New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 8, 2022) expressed anguish over the loss of lives in cloud burst incidents near Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi said he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and took stock of the situation. "Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” said prime minister in a tweet.

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, at least 10 yatris were killed, five others injured and many missing after a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine today evening caused flash floods, officials said.

Union Home minister Amit Shah also took note of the situation and said saving the lives of people was on priority. The home minister also had a word with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and said the rescue was underway.

"I have spoken with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha pertaining to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Amarnath Cave. NDRF, SDRF, BSF & local admin are doing the rescue work. Our priority is to save the lives of people," said Amit Shah in a tweet.

A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the `Nallah`, adjoining the holy cave. According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 PM and the rescue teams rushed to the spot.

Cloudburst reported at around 5:30pm. High momentum water flow affected many tents. Our crew is engaged in rescue work. 2 out of our 3 teams engaged. J&K Police, Indian Army & ITBP also engaged. Initial momentum decreasing, we'll be prepared for every situation: NDRF DG A Karwal pic.twitter.com/5SvGf6CDUG — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

" Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at Holy Cave, two deaths reported. Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. Situation under control," said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

A senior ITBP official said that water came from above and sides of the cave after it rained heavily at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now. "Some casualties feared. No clarity as of now. Rescue teams are on the job," the official said. More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)