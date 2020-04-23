हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Amarnath Yatra 2020 decision later, says Jammu and Kashmir administration

The Board expressed its apprehension and held that as on date, it may not be possible to organize the Yatra 2020. 

Amarnath Yatra 2020 decision later, says Jammu and Kashmir administration

JAMMU: The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Wednesday asserted that an appropriate decision can be taken on organizing the Yatra in coming future after reviewing the coronavirus COVID-19 situation. However, the Board expressed its apprehension and held that as on date, it may not be possible to organize the Yatra 2020. 

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, Chairman of the SASB, presided over the 38th Board Meeting held at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

The meeting was attended by DC Raina, Professor Anita Billawaria, Dr Sudershan Kumar, Dr CM Seth and Professor Vishwamurti Shastri. Chief Executive Officer Bipul Pathak, Additional Chief Executive Officer Anup Kumar Soni, and other senior officers of the Shrine Board also attended the meeting.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaja and Dr Devi Prasad Shetty attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Amarnath Yatra amarnath yatra 2020 Jammu and Kashmir
