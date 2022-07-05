The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to bad weather. Pilgrims are not being allowed to proceed from The Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam. An official said in this regard that pilgrims are not being allowed to proceed from the Nunwan base camp due to bad weather. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of the pilgrims. At present, there are about 3,000 pilgrims in the Nunwan camp.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 30 this year. More than 65,000 pilgrims have already visited, according to the news agency. August 11 is the last day of this pilgrimage. The government, this year, is introducing a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for pilgrims to track their movement en-route to ensure their well-being.

Over 3.42 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam from July 1 to August 1, 2019 before the government cancelled the yatra midway ahead of abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two union territories (on August 5, 2019).