Amarnath Yatra 2022

Amarnath Yatra 2022 to be historic, biggest ever: Centre expects over 7-8 lakh pilgrims to visit J&K

Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 for 43 days. 

Amarnath Yatra 2022 to be historic, biggest ever: Centre expects over 7-8 lakh pilgrims to visit J&amp;K
File Photo (Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday (April 11, 2022) said that this year's Amarnath Yatra will be historic and the biggest ever. Secretary to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Apurva Chand said they are expecting around 7-8 lakh pilgrims to arrive in the Union Territory during the yatra period. 

Apurva said that he has held a detailed meeting with the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir regions and the concerned deputy commissioners, who informed that around 6-8 lakh pilgrims are expected to arrive for the Amarnath Yatra and it will be historic. 

All the arrangements will be in place for the Yatra and the entire administration is geared up to welcome such a huge number of pilgrims this year.

"Foolproof security arrangements are discussed and are being put in place slowly and all the security agencies in J&K are involved in making the Yatra safe. Security in J&K has already improved as you can see how many tourists are visiting the place,” he said.

Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 for 43 days and the online registration has started on Monday

It is notable that the Amarnath Yatra was not conducted in 2021 and 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

