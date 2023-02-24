Amarnath Yatra 2023: Administration Geared Up With 3 Layer Security, RFID Cards To Pilgrims

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Administration geared up, three tire security with high-tech surveillance, safe areas for pilgrim tents, RFID cards to pilgrims. Administration in Jammu and Kashmir started preparations for the upcoming Amarnath yatra 2023, Chief Secretary Jammu Kashmir Arun Kumar instructed all concerned officials to provide RFID cards to service providers and pilgrims to keep track, for instant communications and directions and security agencies were also taken on board for foolproof security arrangements for the yatra.

In the meeting, which was chaired by the Chief Secretary today, all concerned top officials from the administration and police gave their inputs regarding various aspects of the pilgrimage including initiating the process of registration of service providers including Ponywalas, Pithuwalas, labors, and other service providers.

Officials have been asked to identify safe areas for positioning tents at base camps and near Holy Cave. Last year, a deadly cloudburst led to the loss of 15 pilgrims and the destruction of the path leading to the cave which was later cleared thanks to the hectic efforts of several agencies including the army and police.

"Mehta directed for capacity augmentation of camps to accommodate additional pilgrims during the period when yatra is halted due to bad weather," officials said.

The administration is focusing such a plan on both axes of Yatra and at camps that can provide information to the pilgrims regarding nearby facilities, control room, and contact numbers.

" Mehta also instructed concerned officers of the Animal Husbandry and food and supplies Department to initiate the simultaneous process of registration of animals including ponies and horses. And plan for accommodation, health facility, firewood, ration, kerosene to concerned officers," officials said.

It was also decided that both base camp tents will be decorated with colorful lights and illumination to create an ambiance of festivity.

Apart from basic facilities, the prime focus is security, security agencies who together use to provide security cover to the pilgrims are told to start the process so that a foolproof security plan can be drafted well ahead of the start of the yatra. Officials present in the meeting said “ Modern gadgets will be used for surveillance from Jammu to holy cave and hi-tech drones and CCTV’s will be used to remain updated about all happenings during yatra”

It’s expected that a huge number of pilgrims will walk into Kashmir for this annual pilgrimage which got hampered last year due to flash floods and the holy cave.