topStoriesenglish2576846
NewsIndia
AMARNATH YATRA 2023

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Administration Geared Up With 3 Layer Security, RFID Cards To Pilgrims

Last year, a deadly cloudburst led to the loss of 15 pilgrims and the destruction of the path leading to the cave which was later cleared thanks to the hectic efforts of several agencies including the army and police. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 11:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Administration Geared Up With 3 Layer Security, RFID Cards To Pilgrims

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Administration geared up, three tire security with high-tech surveillance, safe areas for pilgrim tents, RFID cards to pilgrims. Administration in Jammu and Kashmir started preparations for the upcoming Amarnath yatra 2023, Chief Secretary Jammu Kashmir Arun Kumar instructed all concerned officials to provide RFID cards to service providers and pilgrims to keep track, for instant communications and directions and security agencies were also taken on board for foolproof security arrangements for the yatra. 

In the meeting, which was chaired by the Chief Secretary today, all concerned top officials from the administration and police gave their inputs regarding various aspects of the pilgrimage including initiating the process of registration of service providers including Ponywalas, Pithuwalas, labors, and other service providers. 

Officials have been asked to identify safe areas for positioning tents at base camps and near Holy Cave. Last year, a deadly cloudburst led to the loss of 15 pilgrims and the destruction of the path leading to the cave which was later cleared thanks to the hectic efforts of several agencies including the army and police. 

"Mehta directed for capacity augmentation of camps to accommodate additional pilgrims during the period when yatra is halted due to bad weather," officials said. 

The administration is focusing such a plan on both axes of Yatra and at camps that can provide information to the pilgrims regarding nearby facilities, control room, and contact numbers. 

" Mehta also instructed concerned officers of the Animal Husbandry and food and supplies Department to initiate the simultaneous process of registration of animals including ponies and horses. And plan for accommodation, health facility, firewood, ration, kerosene to concerned officers," officials said. 

It was also decided that both base camp tents will be decorated with colorful lights and illumination to create an ambiance of festivity. 

Apart from basic facilities, the prime focus is security, security agencies who together use to provide security cover to the pilgrims are told to start the process so that a foolproof security plan can be drafted well ahead of the start of the yatra. Officials present in the meeting said “ Modern gadgets will be used for surveillance from Jammu to holy cave and hi-tech drones and CCTV’s will be used to remain updated about all happenings during yatra” 

It’s expected that a huge number of pilgrims will walk into Kashmir for this annual pilgrimage which got hampered last year due to flash floods and the holy cave. 

Live Tv

Amarnath Yatra 2023Amarnath Yatrajammu kashmir amarnath yatraholy cave

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781