Amarnath Yatra 2023 Begins On July 1; Here's How You Can Register And Apply For Medical Certificate

Amarnath Yatra 2023: The famous pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath is all set to begin on July 1, 2023. If you are planning to visit the shrine of lord Shiva or "Baba barfani" then you need to register yourself which can be done easily by visiting the official website of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) at jksasb.nic.in or through the SASB app available on the Google Play store.

Before you begin the registration, it is pertinent to note that persons with ages below 13 years and above 70 years are not allowed for Amarnath Yatra and women with more than 6 weeks of pregnancy are also not allowed for the pilgrimage.

List Of Documents You Need To Register For Amarnath Yatra 2023

Medical certificate issued by doctor/hospital authorised in your state.

Passport size photo

Here's How To Get Medical Certificate For Amarnath Yatra 2023

The medical form for the Amarnath Yatra 20223 is available at your local bank branch. Fill out all the required information in the medical form and get it signed by a Doctor. Send this form and the associated cost of Rs. 100 to your neighbourhood bank branch.

Here's How To Apply For Amarnath Yatra 2023 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website - jksasb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads "Register"

Step 3: Now read the "DOs & Don'ts" instructions carefully and proceed with the registration process checking the "I Agree" box

Step 4: Now select your route "Baltal" or "Pahalgam" and fill the details like name, phone number etc

Step 5: Upload your photograph and medical certificate

Step 6: Now submit the application form and take a printout for the future reference

Step 7: Download your Yatra Permit once it is available

While filling the form note that the photo file should be - .JPEG or .JPG format only and size should not be more than 1MB. The Medical certificate should be scanned and uploaded in .PDF format only and its size should also not be more than 1 MB.

The 62-day yatra, which commences on July 1 and culminates on August 31, is an important pilgrimage for Hindus who visit the Amarnath Cave, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva.