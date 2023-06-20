Amarnath Yatra: Army Deploys Night Vision Devices, Snipers, Drone Systems

The security forces have made multi-tiered arrangements including night domination through night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter-IED equipment, and vehicle repair teams to ensure smooth movement for Amarnath Yatra convoys. Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Monday reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Amarnath Yatra 2023 which will commence from July 1 onwards for a duration of two months.



The Amarnath Yatra takes place annually via two routes through Baltal in Ganderbal and the Pehalgam in Anantnag district.



In a statement issued by Army, defence spokesman said that the Army Commander inspected the arrangements on both routes where he was briefed on the multi-tiered security arrangements to include night domination through night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter IED equipment, vehicle repair and recovery teams to ensure smooth movement of convoys and synergy with the civil agencies being undertaken to make the Yatra incident free. “He was also shown the arrangements made by BRO, Indian Air Force and Teams from High Altitude Warfare School,” the statement said



According to the Army officials, the road stretch to Holy Cave Shrine is almost clear for the induction of pilgrims. “In coordination with Civil Administration, NGOs and other agencies, Army is establishing multiple medical detachments with special arrangements of Oxygen cylinders and control rooms at various places along both the routes for humanitarian aid that will be operational round the clock. Various civil aviation agencies have been incorporated for providing air travel facilities to the devotees.

Army has established Helipads at multiple locations for medical emergencies and to cater for other airlift requirements. Army has also established a number of Yatri camps with adequate tent facility along with special winter clothing arrangements to provide habitat and comfort during the Holy Yatra,” the statement said, adding that based on the experiences of the Cloud Burst during the Amarnath Yatra 2022, civil rescue teams and avalanche rescue teams will also be deployed en route systematically to mitigate any kind of disaster.



“Earthmovers will also be placed at multiple locations en route for emergencies. Seamless communication network on both the routes has also been operationalised,” the statement said, adding that an "All Inclusive Approach" has been followed to synergize the efforts with all civil agencies including joint training, joint operation, joint exercises and mock drills are being conducted to ensure the seamless and successful conduct of the Yatra this year.”



The statement said that the northern Army commander appreciated the good work of all agencies and the synergy between them. He complimented them for their proactive action and exhorted them to meet future challenges.