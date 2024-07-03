Amarnath Yatra Breaks Record With High Pilgrim Turnout in First Four Days

Amarnath Yatra: The Amarnath Yatra broke last year’s record by crossing the 74,000 mark in the first four days. In the first four days of the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, 74,696 pilgrims from different parts of the country paid obeisance at the holy cave of Lord Shiva.

Yesterday, 22,715 pilgrims paid obeisance to the naturally formed Shiv Lingam at the holy Amarnath cave. The total number of pilgrims who have visited the holy mountain cave shrine in the deep Himalayas during the first four days since the yatra started has reached 74,696.

Stringent security arrangements and large-scale facilities have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the Yatra. Around a lakh security personnel from the police, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and other paramilitary forces have been deployed from the Jammu base camp to the Kashmir base camps.

The 7th batch of more than 5,000 pilgrims, which left from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu today, will start their foot pilgrimage tomorrow from both camps, including thousands of others who have already reached Srinagar with today's registration for the Amarnath Cave Shrine.

The 52-day long Amarnath Ji Yatra will conclude on the 19th of August this year on the auspicious occasion of Shravan Poornima, which also coincides with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.