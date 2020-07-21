Amarnath Yatra cancelled for this year due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

The Amarnath Yatra for this year was on Tuesday cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the authorities had said that the yatra would begin July 21 and continue till August 3. However, the decision is now being rolled back.

An official statement read, "The Government made reasoned observations supported by facts which suggested that it would not be advisable to conduct Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020 and it would be advisable to cancel it this year in the larger public interest. This would enable the Health, Civil and Police Administrations to focus on the immediate challenges facing them rather than diverting resources, manpower and attention to the conduct of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra."

"Based upon the circumstances, the Board decided with a heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020. The Board is aware of and respects the sentiments of millions of devotees and to keep the religious sentiments alive, the Board shall continue the Live Telecast/ Virtual Darshan of the morning and evening Aarti. Further, the traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice. Also, the Chhadi Mubarak shall be facilitated by the Government," added the statement.