Amarnath Yatra likely to begin from July 21, 10000 devotees to be allowed to travel: Sources

Amidst the rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to begin from July 21 and a total of 10000 devotees will be allowed to travel, said security agencies sources on Monday. The sources added that full security arrangements will be made for the pilgrims and only 500 devotees will be allowed to go to the cave per day.

The yatra that usually is spread over 42 days was scheduled to commence from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal on June 23 but was delayed due to the outbreak of the pandemic. According to sources, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) is planning to undertake the yatra from July 21-August 3 and this time the journey will be from Baltal route only.

Though the administration is considering a journey by helicopter, no decision has been made on it yet. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for testing of persons entering the Union Territory would also be applicable to the intending Amarnath pilgrims.

Until the report comes back negative, they will stay in the quarantine centre. The idea is to allow only devotees under the age of 55 years. Online registration has been arranged for those undertaking the Yatra.

For the very first time in history, aarti at Amarnath cave in the Himalayas on Monday was live-streamed to pilgrims. The Amarnath Shrine Board on July 5 made special arrangements for the live telecast of the aarti and darshan of Lord Amarnath. The decision was taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic because of which the Jammu and Kashmir government has put several restrictions on Amarnath pilgrimage.