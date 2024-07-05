Amarnath Yatra: Over 130,000 Pilgrims Visit Holy Cave In First Six Days

Amarnath Yatra: This year, for the first time in the history of this holy pilgrimage, more than 20-30 thousand pilgrims are climbing daily to pay obeisance at the holy cave situated at 3,888 meters above sea level, deep in the Himalayas.

Today, a fresh batch of 24,978 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave of Lord Shiva, bringing the total number of pilgrims who visited the holy cave to 130,262 in the first six days.

This massive crowd was able to climb only because the BRO (Border Roads Organization) worked tirelessly over the past year to make both routes wide enough for walking. The BRO has even made the Baltal road motorable up to Panjtarni and drove their vehicles to Panjtarni, indicating that in the coming years, Lord Shiva’s cave may be accessible by vehicle.

According to sources, the government is planning to build a ropeway from Baltal to the holy cave, although it may take a few years to execute the plan.

This time, the pilgrimage is witnessing many young devotees from across the country who are visiting Jammu and Kashmir for the revered pilgrimage. They have shared their impressions of the picturesque locations along the trek, praising the arrangements, food, and facilities that are making their journey truly memorable.

Amid tight security, the 52-day holy pilgrimage, which started on June 29 and will end on August 19 on the day of Raksha Bandhan, is one of the "Dhams" of the most respected and important "Char Dham" pilgrimages of Hinduism.