Amarnath Yatra resumes after 4 days, no information on missing people yet

Jammu and Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra has begun from both the Sonamarg and Pahalgam routes after being suspended for four days. 16 pilgrims perished as a result of a cloud burst that caused a flash flood in the area, and even though many more are still missing, the Amarnath Shrine Board has not released any information regarding the missing Yatri even though the Indian Air Force claims that 80% of the rescue effort is complete. According to the officials, rescue efforts are being made at both the flash flood location and the river that runs from Amarnath cave to Baltal base camp. There are extremely slim possibilities of discovering any survivors, according to the officials.

"I believe a significant effort has already been made. They have already completed clearing the yatra's entrance once more. We anticipate being able to evacuate the region in a day or two, according to Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal of the Air Force station in Srinagar. ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst: 15 dead, 40 missing

According to reports, more than 30 persons may be lost among the wreckage left behind by the nearby flash floods. Furthermore, no information on the missing people in the vicinity has been revealed by the Amarnath Shrine Board authorities to yet.

There were no camping sites allowed near the Amarnath cave till the area of 5 kms, but in the last few years the tents and community kitchens are allowed to pitch tents close to the Amarnath Cave. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has called for a probe into the incident.

"We hope the administration will clarify what actually occurred and a commission will be established to look into the matter. It should be looked into why were the tents put up at such a risky place and should be investigated. The question is that, I don't think the tents were ever placed at the location before this. It is the first time for tents have been placed at this location It should be investigated, and It can also be a human error, '' said Farooq Abdullah, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

There are questions raised about the failure of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags for Yatri's. The government and Shrine board had claimed that every Yatri taking the pilgrimage would be tracked all through the routes with the help of technology and these RFID cards. But according to the reports they have not found a single missing Yatri with the help of these RFID cards. However, the Indian army was seen using sniffer dogs, high tech radars and avalanche trans receivers to look for the bodies under the rubble.

People from all around are concerned that the authorities have not yet disclosed information on the people who are missing at the flash flood site. People are more concerned as the authority remain silent on the issue.