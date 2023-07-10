Amarnath Yatra Resumes as Weather Conditions Improve, National Highway Remains Closed

Srinagar, July 9 - After two days of suspension due to inclement weather, the much-awaited Amarnath Yatra has finally resumed in the scenic Kashmir Valley. Pilgrims were given the green light to proceed towards the holy cave from the Nunwan and Baltal base camps on Sunday. However, due to unfavorable conditions, no pilgrims were permitted to move from Jammu to Kashmir as the National Highway 1 (NH1), connecting the two regions, remained closed for the third consecutive day.

**Relief for Pilgrims as Amarnath Yatra Resumes**

The yatra had been temporarily halted on Friday due to the adverse weather conditions and concerns for the safety of the pilgrims. The annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1, has seen the participation of around 85,000 devotees thus far.

**Assistance Provided to Stranded Pilgrims**

During the suspension of the yatra, some pilgrims found themselves stranded in various locations. However, the administration and security forces promptly stepped in to assist them. Over 650 stranded Amarnath pilgrims, including women and children, were provided emergency relief and aid by the civil administration, as well as the security forces, including the Army's 2 sector. The stranded individuals were stuck near the Wuzur area of Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

**Increase in Water Levels Amidst Heavy Rainfall**

Meanwhile, the incessant rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days has resulted in a significant increase in the water level of rivers and canals across the region. The Jhelum River, in particular, was observed flowing above the flood-alert mark in southern Kashmir and Srinagar on Sunday morning, accompanied by cloudy weather and the possibility of further precipitation within the next 24 hours.

**Improvement in Weather Forecasted, Red Warning Issued**

Although the weather department has forecasted overall improvement in the Jammu and Kashmir region starting from July 10, a "red warning" has been issued for additional rainfall in the lower catchment areas of Kathua, Samba, and other regions in Jammu.

**Efforts to Tackle the Impact of Heavy Rainfall**

Officials have reported that the water level at the Sangam gauge in south Kashmir surpassed the flood alarm mark of 21 feet yesterday, currently flowing at 21.25 feet, approximately 4 feet below the flood declaration level. At Pampore, it was observed to be flowing at 5.51 meters, exceeding the floodmark of 5.0 meters by 10 a.m. Furthermore, at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, the water level was recorded at 19.60 feet against the alarm level of 18 feet and the flood level of 21 feet.

**Affected Areas and Loss of Lives**

The southern areas of Kashmir have been the most affected by the heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in houses, orchards, and rice fields. Tragically, in Jammu province, four lives were lost. Two individuals died, and another sustained injuries when a bus was struck by a landslide in Bhanghroo Gandoh village of Doda district. Additionally, two Army soldiers, who were part of a patrolling team, were trapped in a flash flood in a river near Poshana along the Mughal Road and were subsequently swept away.

**Stay Alert, Improvement Expected**

According to meteorological officials, an overall improvement in the weather is expected to take place from July 10. However, a red warning has been issued for Kathua, Samba, and other lower catchment areas of the Jammu region, as the risk of flooding and flash floods has considerably increased. All concerned individuals are advised to remain vigilant during the next 24 hours.