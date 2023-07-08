Amarnath Yatra Suspended For 2nd Day Due to Inclement Weather and Landslides

Amidst unfavorable weather conditions and heavy rainfall, the annual Amarnath Yatra remained suspended for the second consecutive day. The holy cave experienced light snowfall, further complicating the situation. As a result, no fresh batches of pilgrims were allowed to proceed from Jammu to Kashmir.

Highway Blockage and Landslides

The sole connecting highway, NH1, which links Kashmir with the rest of the country, faced a blockade due to landslides and shooting stones in the Panthyal area. This prompted authorities to halt the movement of pilgrims from Jammu's base camp. The 270 km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district witnessed multiple landslides triggered by overnight rains.

Yatra Suspension and Train Services Disrupted

Due to adverse weather conditions, the fresh batch of pilgrims was not permitted to leave from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu towards the Holy cave. Additionally, the Amarnath Yatra remained suspended on the Baltal and Pahalgam routes in the Kashmir valley for the second consecutive day. The train services between Qazigund and Banihal were also suspended due to water logging at the Hiller Anantnag railway station.

Flood-Like Situation and Road Inundation

Continued rainfall caused an increase in water levels in the rivers and canals of Anantnag district, resulting in a flood-like situation. Many connecting roads were flooded, leading to difficulties in transportation.

Weather Forecast and Advisory

The Meteorological Department issued a warning, predicting cloudy skies with rain and thunderstorms scattered across Jammu and Kashmir. Intermittent light to moderate rain and showers were expected in most places, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

The weather forecast for July 9th indicated intermittent light to moderate rain and showers in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with the chance of heavy showers in isolated areas of Jammu Division.

From July 10th to July 14th, generally cloudy conditions with intermittent thundershowers were expected, particularly in the evening or early morning.

Advisory Measures

Authorities issued several advisories for the public:

1. Remain vigilant in lower catchment areas, as flash floods, landslides, and mudslides may occur.

2. Temporary waterlogging and minor floods are expected in low-lying areas.

3. Temporary disruption of surface transportation is likely on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Mughal road, Srinagar-Leh national highway, and other major hilly roads.

4. Stay indoors during thunderstorms and lightning.

5. Light snowfall may occur at higher reaches of the Kashmir Division, according to the Meteorological Department's forecast.