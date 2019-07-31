close

Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended till August 4 due to inclement weather conditions

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for next few days across the state, which may cause landslides and shooting stones on the highway between Jammu and Srinagar, particularly in the stretch between Ramban and Banihal, which is highly vulnerable to landslides and shooting stone.

Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended till August 4 due to inclement weather conditions

Srinagar: In view of the current inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, the Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended till August 4. Heavy and continued rainfall in the state has triggered landslides in several areas.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for next few days across the state, which may cause landslides and shooting stones on the highway between Jammu and Srinagar, particularly in the stretch between Ramban and Banihal, which is highly vulnerable to landslides and shooting stone.

The track from Baltal and Pahalgam has become slippery and slashy due to recent heavy rainfall and the situation is likely to aggravate in the next couple of days in view of weather advisory issued by IMD.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was also closed on Wednesday due to the landslide.

Pilgrims going for the Vaishno Devi yatra were also diverted to the traditional track as the new track was hit by landslide. According to news agency ANI, there was landslide on the new track situated between Adhkuwari and Bhawan.

The helicopter services to ferry the pilgrims on Katra-Shanjichat sector were also suspended due to bad weather conditions.

Tags:
Amarnath YatraJammu and Kashmir
