Amazing Instagram Love Story: Woman from Poland Travels to Jharkhand to Meet Her 14-Year-Younger Lover

In an unusual tale that has caught the attention of the Uttar Pradesh Police's ATS and other intelligence agencies, a woman from Poland has entered India illegally. She traveled all the way to Jharkhand to meet her beloved, a man named Saadab, who is 14 years younger than her. This unique love story began two years ago when they connected on Instagram, and their friendship gradually blossomed into love. Now, Barbara, the Polish woman, has arrived in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, after obtaining a visa for an extraordinary period of five years.

Barbara, approximately 49 years old, fell in love with Saadab, aged 35, and decided to meet him in person. Upon reaching the village of Khutara in Hazaribagh, she faced the scorching heat and used her own funds to install two ACs and a color TV in her hotel room. She expressed her deep affection for Saadab and revealed that she cannot imagine living without him. However, she also expressed unease due to many people frequently visiting Saadab's home, making her uncomfortable.

The news of a foreign woman residing in the village spread quickly, attracting attention from curious onlookers. Concerned authorities, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajeev Kumar, rushed to Khutara to investigate the matter. Barbara presented her valid tourist visa and confessed her love for Mohammad Saadab Malik. She assured the officers that she had legally entered India and would return after spending a few days with her lover.



Notably, Barbara is not alone; she is accompanied by her six-year-old daughter. She desires to take Saadab back with her to Poland, and he also expressed his wish to live with her. Saadab, a dancer, has performed in several programs in Mumbai.

This extraordinary love story has gone viral on social media, capturing the attention and interest of many. The authorities are currently investigating the matter to ensure that all legal requirements are met, and both individuals adhere to the applicable laws during their stay in India.