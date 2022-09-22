Amazon.in Great Indian Festival 2022 – Deals Revealed

Amazon.in’s biggest festive celebration the ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022’ brings a host of deals & offers on products from lakhs of sellers, Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs), and popular brands. Customers can get exciting deals on the widest selection of products from top brands across categories including smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, groceries, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen, and more. Customers will also have the opportunity to shop from a range of products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories and great offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.

Customers shopping during the Great Indian Festival can avail of exciting offers from leading partner banks such as SBI Bank; 10% Instant discount on SBI Credit & Debit Cards & EMI Transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit Cards, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit Cards, and much more

Shop from 11 lakh sellers and 2 lakh local stores

The Great Indian Festival (GIF) celebrates more than 11 lakh sellers, offering crores of products to customers on Amazon.in, including unique products from Indian SMBs and local stores.

Choose from a Wide Selection of the Biggest Brands

The Great Indian Festival would include over 2000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Colgate, boAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Hisense, Vu, TCL, Acer, Allen Solly, Biba, Max, PUMA, Adidas, American Tourister, Safari, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, L’Oreal, Bath and Body Works, Forest Essentials, Nivea, Gillette, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree, Himalaya, Hasbro, Omron, Philips, Daawat, Aashirvaad, Tata Sampann, Surf Excel, Eureka Forbes, Havells, Story@Home, Ajanta, Wipro, Prestige, Butterfly, Milton, Solimo, The Sleep Company, Yonex, Nivia, Hero Cycles, Bosch, Black+Decker, HIT, Trust Basket and many more.

Amazon LIVE

Customers can directly interact with experts on Amazon.in who will showcase products, unveil top deals, answer customer questions in real-time, and offer limited-duration deals. We are looking to work with more than 150 influencers to generate 600 live streams to help customers make informed purchase decisions. We also have live streams where customers can avail of LIVE-only discounts.

Buy more, Earn more

Customers can earn virtual “Diamonds” by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay, and redeem them for exciting cashbacks

Win More, Shop More with Amazon Pay

Customers get a chance to win up to INR 7,500 in rewards during the Great Indian Festival. All they need to do is shop on Amazon.in or pay bills, recharge their phone, and add or send money using Amazon Pay to unlock a variety of festive deals which can be redeemed on shopping during the Great Indian Festival. Moreover, a customer who is making his/her first Amazon Pay transaction on bill payments, recharge, and more will get INR 50 back. Additionally, to make festival shopping easy and more rewarding, customers who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy rewards up to INR 2,500 as a welcome offer, and those who activate Amazon Pay Later can get flat INR 150 back along with instant credit up to INR 60,000. Those who sign up for Amazon Pay UPI can get 10% back up to INR 50, while those who are in the gifting mode can enjoy up to 10% back on purchasing Amazon Pay Gift Cards.

Bulk Discounts and Great Deals with GST Invoice for Business Buyers on Amazon Business

This festive season, Amazon Business customers can save up to 28% extra with GST invoice and 40% more with bulk discounts on their purchases across categories like laptops, desktops and monitors, TV, appliances, vacuum cleaners etc. from top brands including ABC. In addition to existing Amazon.in offers like deals, bank offers, and coupons business customers will get to save an additional 10% through business exclusive deals on over 8000 products. Register for Amazon Business for free to avail the offers!

Shop in your preferred language

Customers can shop in 8 languages of their choices (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi)

Click here to check out exciting deals and offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility of this article.)