Amazon opens Metaworld experience for customers in Nagpur, announces exciting offers for MSMEs during festive season

Amazon Business, B2B marketplace of Amazon India, unveiled exciting deals and offers across a wide range of office products from categories like smartphones, laptops, electronics, TVs, appliances, and office décor, among others, during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

To give a virtual experience to customers of Nagpur, Amazon also organized #AmazonMetaworld, a virtual destination for customers to experience their favourite Amazon categories

In the last year, Amazon Business saw participation from over 7K MSME buyers from Nagpur; also witnessed more than 1.5X YoY increase in multiuser accounts in Nagpur

Nagpur, 6th Oct 2022: Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2022’ is live on Amazon.in and is dedicated to reaching millions of customers across the country. With over 2,000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands across categories, the shopping event brings in a host of deals & offers on unique products from lakhs of sellers, Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) and popular brands. Amazon Business, a B2B marketplace by Amazon India also announced bulk discounts and special business deals on a wide range of commercial selections in categories like smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, laptops, PCs, home & kitchen and more from top brands.

In addition to this, Amazon Business has also introduced the ‘Corporate Gifting Store’ to cater to business gifting needs. Through this store, business customers can bulk purchase corporate gifts with ease for their employees, clients, and other stakeholders. Businesses will also have the option to customize and personalize corporate gifts according to their needs. With Amazon’s bill-to-ship-to feature, businesses can choose to ship gifts across India and claim eligible tax credits without hassle. Amazon Business customers also get a special 5% bonus cashback of up to Rs. 3000 on their purchases, in addition to the bank discounts.

Amazon. in’s festive event, Amazon Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2022 started on September 23, 2022, with Prime members getting early access. As part of this biggest festive celebration, Amazon India opened ‘The Amazon Metaworld’ for its Nagpur customers. The Amazon Metaworld is a virtual destination that allowed users to experience their favourite Amazon categories while competing with fellow players to win exciting goodies. The Amazon Metaworld had 9 exciting zones that included local stores, smartphones, gadgets and electronics, fashion and make-up, groceries and more.

Suchit Subhas, Category Director, Amazon India said: “We are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from our business customers and MSME selling partners in the past five years of our operation in India. We are happy to celebrate our fifth anniversary of Amazon Business in India with our customers and seller partners through specially curated deals and offers across a wide selection of products from top brands across categories. These celebrations have been made more special during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, with a host of never-seen-before deals & offers on unique products for businesses all over India. We are humbled to share that we witnessed a 44% jump in buying customers and a 105% jump in orders within the first 24 hours of the shopping event. It has been our constant effort to innovate on behalf of business customers and introduce solutions to empower them and run their businesses more effectively.”

Amazon Business started in 2017 in India with the mission to transform the way businesses buy and sell. Since then, it has worked to empower MSME customers by helping them bring efficiencies and drive down costs in their business purchases. Over these years, Amazon Business has consolidated 15cr+ products with GST invoices for business purchases across 6.5 lakh sellers to create a one-stop destination for all business buying needs. Amazon Business’ wide selection, transparent and competitive pricing, pan-India delivery, and business-specific features allow MSMEs to save time and costs while buying.

The city of Nagpur has shown an overwhelming response to Amazon Business. In the last year, Amazon Business saw participation from over 7K MSME buyers from Nagpur, the majority of them buying regularly in large quantities. There was a 17% increase in new MSMEs who created an account with Amazon Business in 2021 in the city, shopping from a wide selection of 15Cr. products with GST invoices for business purchases. Business customers shopped from a range of categories including wireless accessories, personal computers, computing accessories, Wireless Phones, small kitchen appliances, and Televisions among others and also resulted in 1.5X YoY increase in Multi-User Accounts. Some of the -selling brands in computers, mobile phones, TVs and large appliances include Lenovo, Dell, HP, Apple, Samsung, Apple, Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi; Samsung, LG, Sony, Mi, OnePlus and Samsung, IFB, Godrej, Whirlpool, Haier, Bosch, Bluestar, Voltas respectively.

