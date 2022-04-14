New Delhi: On the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all 30 schools of specialised excellence will be known after his name from Thursday onwards, reported ANI.

“All 30 schools of specialised excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar School of specialised excellence. Dr BR Ambedkar gave max emphasis on education and what could be a better way of paying homage to him than naming the best of our schools after him,” announced Kejriwal.

All 30 schools of specialised excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar School of specialised excellence. Dr BR Ambedkar gave max emphasis on education & what could be a better way of paying homage to him than naming best of our schools after him: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/gGBmTjWFgi — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

The chief minister further that there can be no better way to pay tributes to a man like Baba Rao Ambedkar, who dedicated his whole life to help and work to impart education to all than to name education institutes after him.

Earlier in the day, political leaders like President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister paid their respects to the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution.’

"Humble tribute to Babasaheb on Ambedkar Jayanti! A strong advocate of social justice, Babasaheb laid the foundation of modern India as a constitutional architect. Let us do our part in building an inclusive society following his ideal of 'Indian first, Indian later and Indian last," wrote President Kovind on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his dreams for our nation.”

Apart from them, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya also paid floral tributes to Baba Saheb in Mumbai on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Baba Rao Ambedkar, also known as the father of Indian democracy, was the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. He was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh.

Live TV