Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Remembering The Social Reformer Beyond Constitution

New Delhi: Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, often known as the "Father of the Indian Constitution," was a multifaceted personality whose contributions extended beyond the constituent assembly's walls. He was a reformer who worked in economics, law, and politics, and he was a prolific writer who published extensively on history, economics, political science, and sociology.

Ambedkar was a social reformer who worked relentlessly for the advancement of India's disadvantaged masses. He was also an outspoken supporter of women's rights and gender equality.

Life struggles of BR Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar who was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, endured persecution from childhood since he was born into a Mahar family, which was considered one of the lowest or 'untouchable' castes in the country at the time.

He is the only member of his caste to be enrolled in Bombay's famous Elphinstone High School. During his school days, he was bullied by upper-caste instructors and staff. He and his Dalit buddies were not permitted to sit with the other students in the classroom.

They were not permitted to drink water from the earthen pot put in the school, and only the peon (of the upper caste) was permitted to pour water from a height for them to drink. With the absence of the peon, there were days when they had to go without drinking water.

Despite this, he went on to complete his postgraduate studies at Columbia University. He eventually travelled to the London School of Economics to continue his doctoral thesis and earned two doctorates.

Know BR Ambedkar beyond the constitution

BR Ambedkar was the first law and justice minister of independent India, and he also chaired the constituent assembly's drafting committee. Apart from his contribution to the Constitution, he inspired Dalit and Buddhist organizations across the nation and campaigned against social inequality.

BR Ambedkar advocated for workers' rights, believing that they should be able to organise unions and bargain collectively with their bosses. He also believed that because labour is such an important element of the economy, it deserved to be treated with dignity and respect. He supported minimum wage regulations because he believed they would keep workers from being exploited.

He was also a strong advocate for women's rights and gender equality, believing that women should be given same rights and opportunities as men and should be treated with respect and dignity.

He also believed that birth control and family planning were vital to reduce population increase and improve women's health and well-being.

Although he was not directly involved in the foundation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), he did play an essential impact in its formation. He was a key figure in the creation of the Banking Companies Act of 1949, which granted the RBI greater authority over commercial and public banks.