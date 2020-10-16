हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD)

Ambedkar University Delhi releases first cut-off list for UG courses, keeps 99 per cent cut off in Psychology

 Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) released its first cut-off list for admission in undergraduate programs. The University kept the highest cut-off for Psychology requiring  99 per cent marks for aspirants from outside Delhi.

New Delhi: Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) released its first cut-off list for admission in undergraduate programs. The University kept the highest cut-off for Psychology requiring  99 per cent marks for aspirants from outside Delhi.

Last week, Delhi University had released its first cut-off with the highest aggregate score being 100 per cent for three Honours courses at Lady Shri Ram College.

According to the cut-off list released around Thursday midnight, aspirants from Delhi require a minimum of 97.5 per cent to get into Psychology (Honours), while in English the cut-off for Delhi-based candidate is 96.25 per cent.

AUD is a Delhi government-run university and reserves 85 per cent of seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

Delhi-based aspirants require 96.5 per cent to get into Economics (Honours) while the cut-off for other popular courses like History, Mathematics and Sociology stands at 96.5 per cent, 93 per cent and 96.5 per cent.

The admission process is online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD)Delhi University cut-offDU admissionAUD cut-offUG admission
