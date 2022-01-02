'Amber' alert in Delhi amid spike in COVID-19 cases? CM Arvind Kejriwal to decide today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will today (January 2, 2022) address an 'important' press conference at 12 PM, his Aam Aadmi Party has informed.

The announcement comes a day after the national capital recorded 2,716 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since May 21.

Saturday's tally of coronavirus cases, fuelled by the Omicron variant, was 51 per cent higher than that of Friday and Delhi's positivity rate has now mounted to 3.64 per cent.

Delhi has also recorded 351 cases of Omicron so far. Till Monday, there were only 142 cases of the new variant of COVID-19.

This is noteworthy that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on December 28 declared 'yellow alert' in Delhi, under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms were closed, shops dealing in non-essential items are opening on an odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses are running with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.

In view of the current situation, the Delhi Government can now sound an 'Amber' alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and impose further restrictions.

The 'Amber' alert can come into effect if the positivity rate rises above one per cent or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reach 700.

This alert may invoke the same responses mostly as the 'Yellow' one except that malls and shops of non-essential goods and services will only be allowed to open between 10 AM and 6 PM. The Delhi Metro will also run at 33 per cent of its seating capacity and dining facilities in restaurants will not be allowed, but home delivery or take away service will continue.

The barbershops, saloons, beauty parlours will be closed along with public parks and gardens.

Marriage related gatherings may only be allowed up to 20 persons with the restriction that it is organised in court or at home only. Only up to 20 persons will be allowed in funeral-related gatherings.

Earlier on Saturday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the hospital occupancy in Delhi is 'still low' and that further restrictions will be reviewed soon.

